Nov 21 Westmoreland Coal Co :

* Mangrove Partners reports 10.2 percent stake in Westmoreland Coal as of November 17 - sec filing

* Mangrove Partners - purchased shares of westmoreland on belief that such securities are "undervalued"

* Mangrove Partners - initiated dialogue with Westmoreland Coal regarding co's assets related to coal valley resources in an effort to maximize value for all shareholders