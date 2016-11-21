BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 Westmoreland Coal Co :
* Mangrove Partners reports 10.2 percent stake in Westmoreland Coal as of November 17 - sec filing
* Mangrove Partners - purchased shares of westmoreland on belief that such securities are "undervalued"
* Mangrove Partners - initiated dialogue with Westmoreland Coal regarding co's assets related to coal valley resources in an effort to maximize value for all shareholders Source text - bit.ly/2gBNmZu Further company coverage:
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
