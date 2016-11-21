BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 United Parcel Service Inc
* United Parcel Service Inc - launched a beta version of a chatbot which helps users find UPS locations, get shipping rates and track packages
* United Parcel Service Inc - UPS chatbot is available through Facebook messenger, Skype and Amazon platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.