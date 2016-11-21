BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 Federated Investors Inc :
* Says reached an agreement to acquire certain investment management related assets of Horizon Advisers
* Federated Investors says to reorganize portfolios of three hancock horizon funds into comparable mutual funds managed by federated's advisory subsidiaries
* Federated Investors - about $431 million in one fixed-income and two equity funds will transition to federated funds with comparable investment objectives and strategies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.