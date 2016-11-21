Nov 21 Federated Investors Inc :

* Says reached an agreement to acquire certain investment management related assets of Horizon Advisers

* Federated Investors says to reorganize portfolios of three hancock horizon funds into comparable mutual funds managed by federated's advisory subsidiaries

* Federated Investors - about $431 million in one fixed-income and two equity funds will transition to federated funds with comparable investment objectives and strategies