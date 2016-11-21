UPDATE 1-UBS turns more optimistic after tough 2016
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
Nov 21 Fitch:
* Says broad financial industry deregulation under Trump administration would ease regulatory burdens for large insurance companies
* Fitch does not expect recent U.S. election results to have any immediate rating implications for broader US insurance industry
* Says macroeconomic trends resulting from shifting policies could impact profitability, premium growth, investment performance of large insurance cos
* Says policy initiatives directly focused on non-health insurance industry will not likely be priority in early part of President-elect Trump's term
* Says financial deregulation, promoted by Trump during election campaign, could have multiple implications for insurers Source text for Eikon:
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
* Says co's unit buys a property in Kyoto at an undisclosed price, and took out loan of 1.05 billion yen from bank for funding the acquisition
* Kungsleden leases 4,000 square meters to trampoline park startup JumpYard in Veddesta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)