UPDATE 1-UBS turns more optimistic after tough 2016
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
Nov 21 Isiklar Enerji :
* Q3 net profit of 2.6 million lira ($773,165.22) versus loss of 21.1 million lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 57.0 million lira versus 47.2 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.3628 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
* Says co's unit buys a property in Kyoto at an undisclosed price, and took out loan of 1.05 billion yen from bank for funding the acquisition
* Kungsleden leases 4,000 square meters to trampoline park startup JumpYard in Veddesta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)