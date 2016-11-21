Nov 21 Hammerson Plc :

* Grand Central joint venture regulatory clearance

* Hammerson and Canada Pension Plan Investment board informed that Grand Central, Birmingham, deal by 50:50 JV of two parties has been cleared to proceed

* Joint venture and Hammerson's disposal of 50 pct of Grand Central for 175 mln stg, as previously announced, anticipated to close by mid-December