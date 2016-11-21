UPDATE 1-UBS turns more optimistic after tough 2016
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
Nov 21 Hammerson Plc :
* Grand Central joint venture regulatory clearance
* Hammerson and Canada Pension Plan Investment board informed that Grand Central, Birmingham, deal by 50:50 JV of two parties has been cleared to proceed
* Joint venture and Hammerson's disposal of 50 pct of Grand Central for 175 mln stg, as previously announced, anticipated to close by mid-December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
* Says co's unit buys a property in Kyoto at an undisclosed price, and took out loan of 1.05 billion yen from bank for funding the acquisition
* Kungsleden leases 4,000 square meters to trampoline park startup JumpYard in Veddesta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)