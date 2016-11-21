BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc :
* Announced results of preclinical studies of AEB3103 showing suppressed growth of tumors in models of prostate, breast cancer
* Preclinical findings showed aeb3103 had potent anti-tumor effect in multiple solid tumor models, including prostate, breast cancer
* Preclinical findings showed that AEB3103 was well tolerated for more than five months
* Preclinical studies showed treatment with AEB3103 showed significantly longer survival in CLL animal model versus treatment with SOC
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
