Nov 21 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc :

* Announced results of preclinical studies of AEB3103 showing suppressed growth of tumors in models of prostate, breast cancer

* Preclinical findings showed aeb3103 had potent anti-tumor effect in multiple solid tumor models, including prostate, breast cancer

* Preclinical findings showed that AEB3103 was well tolerated for more than five months

* Preclinical studies showed treatment with AEB3103 showed significantly longer survival in CLL animal model versus treatment with SOC