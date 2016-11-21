BRIEF-Daiwa Computer to set up agricultural products unit in Shizuoka
* Says the co plans to set up wholly owned unit in Shizuoka, engaged in agricultural products
Nov 21 Giglio Group SpA :
* Reports 9-Month revenue 23.5 million euros ($24.97 million) versus 9.9 million euros a year ago
* 9-Month net profit 1.9 million euros versus 1.7 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telia CEO says does not exclude any strategic options for Denmark, but TDC acquisition not on agenda for now Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
