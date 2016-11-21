BRIEF-Mercury Systems announces pricing of common stock offering
* Announces pricing of common stock offering; increases offering size
Nov 21 (Reuters) -
* Endra Life Sciences Inc files for ipo of up to $10 million - sec filing
* Endra Life Sciences Inc - applied to list co's common stock on nasdaq under the symbol "ndra"
* Endra Life Sciences - intend to use net proceeds to fund development, regulatory approval and commercialization of its nafld taeus application in Eu and U.S. Source text for Eikon:
* Says initial public offering of 12.5 million common shares priced at $22.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Jagged Peak Energy LLC raised $474 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, significantly below the roughly $650 million it was targeting, a source familiar with the situation said.