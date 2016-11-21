Nov 21 (Reuters) -

* Endra Life Sciences Inc files for ipo of up to $10 million - sec filing

* Endra Life Sciences Inc - applied to list co's common stock on nasdaq under the symbol "ndra"

* Endra Life Sciences - intend to use net proceeds to fund development, regulatory approval and commercialization of its nafld taeus application in Eu and U.S. Source text for Eikon: