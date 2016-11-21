Nov 21 Lifelock Inc

* Lifelock-Will be required to pay Symantec termination fee of $87.5 million if the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances-SEC filing

* Lifelock-Symantec entered support agreement with Hilary Schneider, Todd Davis, bessemer venture partners and David Cowan

* Lifelock-Support agreement provides that parties will generally vote their shares of common stock in favor of adoption of the merger agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: