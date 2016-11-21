BRIEF-Hikari Heights-Varus signs 500 mln yen worth commitment line
* Says the co signed 1-year commitment line worth 500 million yen on Jan. 27
Nov 21 SSY Group Ltd :
* Shijiazhuang, City Government of Shijiazhuang, ordered companies of pharma, iron casting, cement to temporarily halt production processes
* As a result of decision, subsidiary of group in Shijiazhuang has suspended its production since 19 november 2016
* Subsidiary has made a submission to City Government of Shijiazhuang, PRC requesting lifting of temporary production halt
* Company expects government would respond favourably, and production is expected to resume by end of November 2016
* Suspension due to serious air pollution situation in Shijiazhuang, City Government of Shijiazhuang
* "Group's financial performance will not be significantly affected by this matter"
Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of co with effect from 22 november 2016
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" -R&I
* Dec quarter total income from operations 2.78 billion rupees