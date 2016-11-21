Nov 21 C-Rad AB :

* Q3 net sales 22.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.5 million) versus 15.4 million crowns year ago

* Q3 order backlog 68 million crowns versus 52 million crowns year ago

* Boosts 2016 EBIT outlook to loss of 21 million crowns from loss of 26 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

