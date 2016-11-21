BRIEF-Hikari Heights-Varus signs 500 mln yen worth commitment line
* Says the co signed 1-year commitment line worth 500 million yen on Jan. 27
Nov 21 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Increase in shareholding by A controlling shareholder
* From 18 to 21 November 2016, Fosun Group acquired an aggregate number of 387,500 H shares
* Fosun Group acquired H shares at average price of approximately HK$24.10 per share
* After shareholding increase, fosun group holds 927.2 million shares (38.40%) of total issued shares of co
* Fosun Group proposes to increase its shareholding in co (including a shares or h shares) for amount of not less than rmb70 million
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" -R&I
* Dec quarter total income from operations 2.78 billion rupees