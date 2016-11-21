BRIEF-Good Com Asset to set up unit in China
* Says it to set up a wholly owned business consulting unit in China in March
Nov 21 63 Moons Technologies Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 284.4 million rupees versus profit 17.4 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 386.9 million rupees versus 388 million rupees year ago
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
* Says co's unit buys a property in Kyoto at an undisclosed price, and took out loan of 1.05 billion yen from bank for funding the acquisition