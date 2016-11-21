Nov 21 Southern Arc Minerals Inc :

* Southern Arc makes strategic investment in Tethyan Resources Plc

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - Southern Arc has subscribed for 16.5 million new ordinary shares in Tethyan Resources Plc at a price of C$0.036 per share

* Southern Arc Minerals Inc says on closing of these transactions, Southern Arc will own 29.15% of Tethyan's issued and outstanding ordinary shares

* Southern Arc Minerals - co has agreed to buy about 14.7 million existing ordinary shares in Tethyan from Newmont Ventures Limited for C$0.036/share