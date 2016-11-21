Nov 21 All for One Steeb AG :

* FY sales: 266.3 million euros ($283.29 million) (+10 percent over prior year)

* FY EBIT: 18.8 million euros (+2 percent over adjusted prior-year EBIT; -2 percent below prior year)

* FY EBT: 17.4 million euros (+8 percent over prior year)

* Outlook for 2016/17: SAP HANA and cloud portfolio to be significantly bolstered and expanded

* Outlook for 2016/17: SAP HANA and cloud portfolio to be significantly bolstered and expanded

* Revenues in 2016/17 are projected to be between 280 million and 290 million euros with an EBIT of 18.5 million to 20.5 million euros