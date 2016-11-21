Nov 21 Dryships Inc

* Dryships Inc. announces agreement with one of its lenders

* Under terms of agreement, lending bank has agreed to write-off of approximately 50 pct of outstanding principal and interest due

* Dryships - company has repaid approximately $8.2 million of principal amount

* Dryships - will have to pay an additional amount of $2.0 million over next 9 months against a full and final settlement of all of obligations