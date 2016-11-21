Nov 21 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp :

* Privet Fund Management reports 5.2 pct stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of Nov 11 - sec filing

* Privet Fund Management-purchased Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp's shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were "undervalued"

* Privet Fund says it intends to continue to engage in discussions with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock regarding co's operations, strategic plans

* Privet Fund-believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will benefit from addition of new, independent directors in board as direct stockholder representatives