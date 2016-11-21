BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces positive results of phase 3 study for allergic rhinitis
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
Nov 21 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp :
* Privet Fund Management reports 5.2 pct stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of Nov 11 - sec filing
* Privet Fund Management-purchased Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp's shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were "undervalued"
* Privet Fund says it intends to continue to engage in discussions with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock regarding co's operations, strategic plans
* Privet Fund-believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will benefit from addition of new, independent directors in board as direct stockholder representatives Source text - bit.ly/2fxnVmT Further company coverage:
* Stallergenes Greer announces positive top-line results of phase 3 study for pediatric house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.