UPDATE 1-UBS turns more optimistic after tough 2016
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
Nov 21 Consilium AB :
* Jan-Oct net sales up 6 percent at 1.30 billion Swedish crowns ($141.08 million)
* Jan-Oct order intake up 17 percent to 1.39 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2144 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
* Says co's unit buys a property in Kyoto at an undisclosed price, and took out loan of 1.05 billion yen from bank for funding the acquisition
* Kungsleden leases 4,000 square meters to trampoline park startup JumpYard in Veddesta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)