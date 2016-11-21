Nov 21 Grand Field Group Holdings Ltd :

* Company entered into subscription agreements with two subscribers

* Expected that net proceeds from subscriptions (after deducting expenses incurred in subscriptions) amount to about hk$13.5 million

* Issue for subscription price of HK$0.2154 per subscription share

* Company conditionally agreed to allot and issue, an aggregate of 63 million subscription shares