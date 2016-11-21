UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Hengten Networks Group Ltd :
* unit entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the vendors and the guarantors
* target companies will indirectly hold an aggregate of 51.6% of the equity interest in the prc subsidiay on the completion date
* application has been made to the stock exchange for the resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 22 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources