Nov 21 Hengten Networks Group Ltd :

* unit entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the vendors and the guarantors

* target companies will indirectly hold an aggregate of 51.6% of the equity interest in the prc subsidiay on the completion date

* application has been made to the stock exchange for the resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 22 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: