UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 21 Schaeffler Ag
* Says sells fine blanking activities in switzerland
* Says business will be sold to swiss güntensperger group, a longstanding tool supplier for schaeffler switzerland
* Says the fine blanking activities realized a revenue of c. Chf 50 million in the previous business year Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources