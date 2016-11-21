BRIEF-Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Nov 21 Jericho Oil Corp :
* Jericho Oil Oklahoma Corp has been named as one of 27 defendants in class action petition filed in district court of Pawnee County Oklahoma
* No specific damage amount is alleged in action
* Petition alleges that named oil and gas companies caused man-made earthquakes through disposal of fracking wastewater Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.
ZURICH, Jan 27 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: