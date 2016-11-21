Nov 21 Gurit Holding AG :

* Reports aerospace contract renewal

* Has successfully renewed a supply contract for aircraft interior materials with Diehl Aircabin

* Agreement with a leading cabin supplier for all Airbus planes has a term of 3 years and represents a business volume of around 30 million Swiss francs ($29.68 million)over full contract period Source text - bit.ly/2fy3feR Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0108 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)