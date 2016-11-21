BRIEF-Nebag to propose dividend of CHF 0.70/shr
Jan 27 Nebag AG : * To propose dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 21 Gurit Holding AG :
* Reports aerospace contract renewal
* Has successfully renewed a supply contract for aircraft interior materials with Diehl Aircabin
* Agreement with a leading cabin supplier for all Airbus planes has a term of 3 years and represents a business volume of around 30 million Swiss francs ($29.68 million)over full contract period Source text - bit.ly/2fy3feR Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0108 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 27 UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Friday posted 738 million Swiss francs ($737.3 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed an unchanged ordinary dividend of 0.60 francs for 2016.
* Driven by solid sales growth of 5.9% in its core businesses, SFS Group generated consolidated sales of 1,437 million Swiss francs ($1.44 billion)in its 2016