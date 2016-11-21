BRIEF-Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Nov 21 Nikkei:
* Nissan Motor Co to sell Calsonic Kansei to KKR - Nikkei
* KKR will launch a tender offer to obtain all outstanding shares in Calsonic Kansei for an estimated 400 billion Yen ($3.6 billion) - Nikkei
* The deal to sell Calsonic Kansei to KKR will be announced on Tuesday, November 22 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2gb4949) Further company coverage:
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.
ZURICH, Jan 27 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: