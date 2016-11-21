PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 21 Autozone Inc
* Autozone inc- on november 18 entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement dated as of november 18, 2016
* Autozone inc - new revolving credit agreement provides for loans in aggregate principal amount of up to $1.60 billion - sec filing
* New revolving credit agreement will be due and payable, on november 18, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co said on Friday it would sell a plug-in device to enable features like remote start, security alerts, a Wifi hotspot and vehicle location assistance on 2010-2016 model year Ford and Lincoln cars.