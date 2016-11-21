Nov 21 Autozone Inc

* Autozone inc- on november 18 entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement dated as of november 18, 2016

* Autozone inc - new revolving credit agreement provides for loans in aggregate principal amount of up to $1.60 billion - sec filing

* New revolving credit agreement will be due and payable, on november 18, 2021