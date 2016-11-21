Nov 22 Technologyone Ltd

* Technologyone Ltd- FY revenue for ordinary activities up 14% to $249.0 million

* FY net profit for period attributable to members up 16% to $41.3 million

* Technologyone Ltd- final 5.09 cents per share dividend and special 2.00 cents per share dividend for year ending 30 september 2016