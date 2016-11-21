UPDATE 1-UBS turns more optimistic after tough 2016
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
Nov 21 RPC Group Plc :
* Response to media speculation
* Says notes recent media speculation regarding potential acquisitions by RPC
* Says in line with mergers & acquisitions strategy RPC continually assesses potential acquisition opportunities of all sizes, many of which do not lead to deals
* Says can be no guarantee that any of these discussions or future discussions would result in a transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Net outflows at both wealth management units (Recasts with outlook, adds detail)
* Says co's unit buys a property in Kyoto at an undisclosed price, and took out loan of 1.05 billion yen from bank for funding the acquisition
* Kungsleden leases 4,000 square meters to trampoline park startup JumpYard in Veddesta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)