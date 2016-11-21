Nov 21 RPC Group Plc :

* Response to media speculation

* Says notes recent media speculation regarding potential acquisitions by RPC

* Says in line with mergers & acquisitions strategy RPC continually assesses potential acquisition opportunities of all sizes, many of which do not lead to deals

* Says can be no guarantee that any of these discussions or future discussions would result in a transaction