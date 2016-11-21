BRIEF-Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Nov 21 Dynegy Inc :
* Dynegy Inc - Has finalized sale of 50% equity interest in Elwood Energy facility to its partner, J-Power USA Development Co. for $172.5 million in cash
* Dynegy Inc- As part of transaction, approximately $35 million in previously posted collateral has been returned to Dynegy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sopra Steria raises its stake in Cassiopae to 100 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.
ZURICH, Jan 27 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: