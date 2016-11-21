Nov 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd :

* HY operating revenue was NZ$425.2 mln, 12% above prior comparable period

* Net profit after tax was up 26% for half year at a record NZ$78.2 mln

* Expects full year net profit after tax to be towards middle of a NZ$165 to NZ$170 mln range

* Company's directors have approved an increased interim dividend of 8.25 NZ cents per ordinary share

* Expects full year operating revenue to be approximately NZ$880 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: