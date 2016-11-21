BRIEF-MedicalSystem Biotechnology expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 10 to 35 pct
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 10 percent to 35 percent, or to be 177.4 million to 217.7 million yuan
Nov 22 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd :
* HY operating revenue was NZ$425.2 mln, 12% above prior comparable period
* Net profit after tax was up 26% for half year at a record NZ$78.2 mln
* Expects full year net profit after tax to be towards middle of a NZ$165 to NZ$170 mln range
* Company's directors have approved an increased interim dividend of 8.25 NZ cents per ordinary share
* Expects full year operating revenue to be approximately NZ$880 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump pushed Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on a sweeping agenda including his planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, tax cuts and repealing Obamacare, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.