* Appliance recycling centers of america inc - for 3 months ended oct 1, 2016, net sales declined 2.7% or $0.7 million versus three months ended october 3, 2015

* Appliance recycling centers of america inc - retail sales declined $1.2 million for three months ended october 1, 2016 compared to same period in 2015

* Appliance recycling centers of america - net income of $1.1 million for quarter ended october 1, 2016 versus net loss of $0.8 million for quarter ended oct 3, 2015