Junk borrowers forced to pay double-digit yields
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors this week forced two Triple C rated issuers to pay some of the highest yields in years to sell their bonds.
* S&P - Pennsylvania 2016 GO bonds assigned 'AA-' rating; other ratings affirmed; outlook negative
* S&P on Pennsylvania GOs- outlook reflects concerns that state may not make sufficient structural reforms to alleviate budgetary pressures in upcoming legislative session Source text: bit.ly/2gfDZLy
Jan 27 General Dynamics Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher sales across all its business units, particularly in combat systems, sending shares up more than 3 percent on Friday.
