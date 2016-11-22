Junk borrowers forced to pay double-digit yields
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors this week forced two Triple C rated issuers to pay some of the highest yields in years to sell their bonds.
Nov 22 Petrel Energy Ltd
* Arrangements have been finalised with Petrel agreeing to fund its 51% interest in 4 well uruguay drilling programme
* Sei is now in a position to sign a drilling contract with its US based contractor
* Schuepbach Energy International Llc (Sei) funding arrangements have been finalised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Investors this week forced two Triple C rated issuers to pay some of the highest yields in years to sell their bonds.
Jan 27 General Dynamics Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher sales across all its business units, particularly in combat systems, sending shares up more than 3 percent on Friday.
Jan 27 Colgate-Palmolive Co, which makes toothpaste, soaps and detergents, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand for its products in Europe, sending its shares to a 17-month low.