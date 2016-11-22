Nov 21 (Reuters) -
* Fitch affirms China at 'A+'; outlook stable
* Fitch - issue ratings on China's senior unsecured foreign-
and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'A+'
* Fitch on China - country ceiling is affirmed at 'A+'.
Short-Term foreign- and local-currency idrs have been affirmed
at 'F1+'
* Fitch - China's robust external finances and strong
macroeconomic track record continue to support sovereign rating
at its current level of 'A+'
* Fitch-China's recent economic growth trajectory
accompanied by build-up of imbalances,vulnerabilities that poses
risks to its basic economic,financial stability
* Fitch on China - "in agency's assessment, vulnerabilities
will rise over our 2016-18 forecast horizon"
* Fitch - views public finances as a neutral factor in
China's sovereign rating profile
* Fitch on China - forecasts gross general government debt
(gggd) will rise to 52.4 percent of gdp at end-2016
* Fitch on China - macroeconomic performance remains a
rating strength despite gradual slowdown in growth
* Fitch on China-forecasts real GDP growth of 6.4 percent in
2017, down from projected 6.7 percent in 2016, on impact of
recent macro-prudential tightening measures targeting housing
market
* Fitch - continues to see tangible evidence of China's
ongoing structural rebalancing
* Fitch - China's near-term growth prospects are further
supported by continued resilience of fixed-asset investment,
retail sales, and labour market
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2flOqyf