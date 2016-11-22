BRIEF-JLT buys stake in U.S.-based construction risk partners
* Terms of transaction allow JLT to increase its shareholding to 100 pct over time.
Nov 22 Hong Leong Bank Bhd
* Q1 net profit 542.6 million rgt versus 503 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.10 billion rgt versus 1.02 billion rgt
* "Moderate growth prospects are expected to extend into 2017"
* "Global growth prospects expected to stay subdued despite tentative signs of reducing downside risks" in coming quarters Source text (bit.ly/2gg5N2j) Further company coverage:
* Terms of transaction allow JLT to increase its shareholding to 100 pct over time.
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is gauging the impact of segregating stock trading of its two main business divisions, a sign Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank is betting on enhanced transparency to regain investor trust.