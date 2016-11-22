Nov 22 Pharming Group NV :

* Launches rights issue to raise 12.1 million euros ($12.86 million) as part of Ruconest North American rights acquisition

* Announces launch of a 1 for 7 rights issue of up to 58,943,624 shares to raise approximately 12.1 million euros to existing shareholders

* Board of Management to take up their full allotments under the Rights Issue

* Issue price of rights 0.205 euro per share representing a discount of 10 pct to 20-day volume weighted average price to November 18 2016

* New $40 million (37.7 million euros) straight debt facility from existing lender Silicon Valley Bank and from Kreos Capital V (UK) Ltd Fund

* All remaining funding (62.0 million euros) from two new convertible bonds with conversion at premiums of between 25 pct and 35 pct to the 20 Day Volume Weighted Average Price

* Total Funds to be raised in the funding arrangements amount to 111.8 million euros, resulting in 85 million euros after transaction costs, fees and repayment of the US$17 million existing debt (16.2 million euros)

* Net Funds raised (85 million euros) are for payment of the acquisition of the North American commercialisation rights for RUCONEST of US$60 million (56.7 million euros) and a total of 28.3 million euros for additional marketing and sales investments for RUCONEST both in the USA and in the EU

* Will enable company to meet upfront payment and complete its acquisition of North American commercialization rights to Ruconest from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.