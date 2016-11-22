UPDATE 2-AbbVie's revenue misses as Hep C, cancer drugs drag
* Shares fall 1.25 pct to $60.50 premarket (Adds details, shares)
Nov 22 Essilor SA :
* Essilor expands in China. Essilor updates 2016 expectations
* Has formed a new partnership by taking a 50 pct stake in Photosynthesis Group
* Partnership will help to drive faster growth in Chinese optical industry
* Separately, Essilor has also agreed to purchase a 55 pct equity interest in Jiangsu Creasky Optical
* These two partnerships attest to Essilor's strong acquisitions dynamic in 2016, which is expected to result in a scope effect of around 4 pct for year
* On a like-for-like basis, revenue growth is now projected to end year at around 3.5 pct, reflecting temporary slowdown in ophthalmic optical market in United States
* Lastly, contribution from operations is now expected to stand at around 18.5 pct of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement