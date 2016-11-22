BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 22 Biophytis SA :
* Biophytis received regulatory authorizations to conduct SARA-OBS study in sarcopenia patients
* SARA-OBS is a 6-month clinical observational study in over 300 sarcopenia patients
* SARA-OBS will recruit and monitor 300 sarcopenia patients for 6 months in 8 clinical centers in U.S. and Europe Source text: bit.ly/2fXvynv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: