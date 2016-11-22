Nov 22 Biophytis SA :

* Biophytis received regulatory authorizations to conduct SARA-OBS study in sarcopenia patients

* SARA-OBS is a 6-month clinical observational study in over 300 sarcopenia patients

* SARA-OBS will recruit and monitor 300 sarcopenia patients for 6 months in 8 clinical centers in U.S. and Europe Source text: bit.ly/2fXvynv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)