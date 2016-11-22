UPDATE 3-Resurgent Tesco surprises with $4.6 bln swoop for wholesaler Booker
* Tesco shares up 8.6 pct, Booker shares up 15.7 pct (Adds detail, background, CEO, analyst comment)
Nov 22 Cybg Plc
* Delivered first statutory profit before tax in 5 years £77m (fy2015 loss of £285m)
* With 9% increase in operating profit before impairment losses (£260m; fy2015 £237m)
* 39% increase in underlying profit before tax (£221m; fy2015 £159m)
* Statutory loss after tax (£164m; fy2015 loss £229m) driven by legislative changes affecting accounting treatment of deferred tax asset
* 6.2% underlying growth in deposits across retail and sme
* 4.7% loan growth
* 6.5% growth in mortgages
* Net interest margin (nim) stable - 226 bps, 3 bps increase versus fy2015
* Core sme book grew 6.1%. Over £2.2 billion of new loans and facilities granted, 15% up on fy2015
* Cost reduction programme on target - £729m underlying costs
* We are investing in our future, with an investment programme in next 2 years of over £350m in part to unlock potential of cybg's digital platform which will drive improvements in our customer experience and distribution capabilities.
* Cet1 ratio remains strong at 12.6%, consistent with guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.