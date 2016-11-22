Nov 22 National Grid Plc

* Review of allowance for gas transmission system entry capacity at fleetwood

* As identified in today's open letter from ofgem, this review had been anticipated. It is in line with national grid's expectations.

* Review is not expected to result in any change to return on equity or regulated asset value reported for gas transmission business in group's 2015/16 full year results announcement.