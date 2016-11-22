UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 22 Anta Sports
* Voluntary Announcement - Proposed Public Issue Of Corporate Bonds In The Prc
* Proceeds from proposed issue of corporate bonds are intended to be used for repayment of borrowings
* Co made an application to shanghai stock exchange for public issue of corporate bonds in principal amount not exceeding rmb3.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources