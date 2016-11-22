Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 22 Option NV :
* Announces sale of Innolumis Public Lighting BV and Public Lighting BV
* Sale of Innolumis strengthens co's cash position and enables focus on core competencies
* Transaction provides opportunity to continue to operate in going concern mode moving into 2017
* As part of agreement Option will continue to bring its engineering expertise to Innolumis on a contractual basis
* Jan Callewaert has asked Board of Directors to be relieved of his function of Executive Chairman of Board to become full-time CEO
* Board has appointed Jan Callewaert as CEO
* Board has appointed Francis Vanderhoydonck - current member of Board - as interim Chairman of Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)