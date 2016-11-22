Nov 22 Transaction Capital Ltd :

* Preliminary audited summarised consolidated financial results for the year ended Sept. 30, 2016

* FY headline earnings at R458 million, up 17 pct

* FY headline earnings per share at 80.6 cents, up 17 pct

* Total dividend per share at 30.0 cents, up 36 pct