BRIEF-JLT buys stake in U.S.-based construction risk partners
* Terms of transaction allow JLT to increase its shareholding to 100 pct over time.
Nov 22 Centrum Capital Ltd
* Received the certificate of registration from the National Housing Bank (NHB) to commence its housing finance business
* Group has appointed Sanjay Shukla as MD & CEO of Centrum Housing Finance to lead the housing finance business
* Housing Finance business is expected to commence operations in a couple of weeks Source text: bit.ly/2fMyHsz Further company coverage:
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is gauging the impact of segregating stock trading of its two main business divisions, a sign Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank is betting on enhanced transparency to regain investor trust.