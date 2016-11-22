UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 22 Charles Voegele Holding AG :
* Sempione retail, subject to settlement of offer, holds 82.62% of all listed Charles Voegele shares after offer period
* Minimum acceptance rate is satisfied and Sempione Retail declares offer successful
* All merger control approvals received
* Additional acceptance period to run from Nov. 23, 2016 until Dec. 6, 2016, 4.00 p.m. CET
* Settlement of offer expected on Dec. 16, 2016
* Sempione Retail confirms intention to delist Charles Voegele shares after settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources