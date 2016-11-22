Nov 22 Fabege AB :

* Migrationsverket signs new agreement with Fabege

* Lease covers approximately 17,000 sqm of building's total office space of 36,000 sqm, and will continue for a period of at least 6 years

* Annual rental value amounts to roughly 45 million Swedish crowns ($5 million)

* Occupancy is scheduled to take place after summer 2018

($1 = 9.2233 Swedish crowns)