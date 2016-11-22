BRIEF-Harris Corp to sell its government it services business to Veritas Capital for $690 mln
* Harris corporation to sell its government it services business to veritas capital for $690 million
Nov 22 (Reuters) -
* Multi-Year expansion of hong kong disneyland announced by the walt disney company and hong kong government
* Walt disney-plans call for expansion to be funded through cash equity injections from hong kong disneyland's shareholders,units of co,hong kong government
* Walt disney company and hong kong government proposed $1.4 billion multi-year expansion of hong kong disneyland
* Says share of project cost to be funded by company and government will be approximately $650 million and $750 million
* Two shareholders have agreed on development plans Source text for Eikon:
* Nxp shareholders approve all items proposed relating to qualcomm's tender offer
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.