Nov 22 Valeo

* Valeo announces the launch of tender offer on the shares of Ichikoh

* As part of the public offering, a price of 408 yen ($3.67) per share will be offered to shareholders of Ichikoh

* Offer on Ichikoh starts on Nov. 24 2016 and ends on Jan. 12 2017

* Offer in order to take control of Ichikoh; Valeo detains today 31.58 percent of capital of Ichikoh

* Profitability of Ichikoh is inferior to that of Valeo and will have a short-term negative effect on group's operating margin

* Consolidation of Ichikoh in Valeo's accounts will have a small accretive effect on group's earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 111.0300 yen) (Gdynia Newsroom)