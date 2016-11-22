Nov 22 Exeotech Invest AB (publ) :

* Carries out private placement of total 64.98 million shares directed towards external investor generating proceeds of about 3.8 million Swedish crowns ($412,000)

* Issue also makes it possible for exeotech to rapidly implement a cash redemption of outstanding convertible bond loans kvb5 of about 0.7 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2203 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)