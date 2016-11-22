Nov 22 (Reuters) -
* Deal on Rushydro recapitalisation is to be
carried out by end of Jan. 2017 - Rushydro chairman and Russia's
deputy prime minister Yuri Trutnev said
* Rushydro recapitalisation assumes additional share issue
for 40 billion roubles ($627.95 million) and sale of treasury
shares for another 15 billion roubles - Trutnev
* As a result of recapitalisation, VTB can get 14
percent stake in Rushydro
* The sale of treasury stake to VTB cancels plan to sell
this stake to Japanese companies, with which Rushydro was in
talks earlier
($1 = 63.6997 roubles)
