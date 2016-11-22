Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* Deal on Rushydro recapitalisation is to be carried out by end of Jan. 2017 - Rushydro chairman and Russia's deputy prime minister Yuri Trutnev said

* Rushydro recapitalisation assumes additional share issue for 40 billion roubles ($627.95 million) and sale of treasury shares for another 15 billion roubles - Trutnev

* As a result of recapitalisation, VTB can get 14 percent stake in Rushydro

* The sale of treasury stake to VTB cancels plan to sell this stake to Japanese companies, with which Rushydro was in talks earlier Further company coverage: [VTBR.MM} ($1 = 63.6997 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)